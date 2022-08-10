Dyersville residents are opening their homes to Field of Dreams visitors

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL)-- When Leah Speckin and her mother Carolyn got jobs working as ushers for the Field of Dreams game between the Cubs and Reds, they were ecstatic. They hit a roadblock when they couldn't find anywhere nearby they could afford to stay. However, Carolyn knew she could rely on Iowan hospitality.
"Well I had previously worked for the chamber in central Iowa and I knew chambers fix you up with resident people," Carolyn Speckin said. "Because Iowa is really good at opening up their homes for RAGBRAI."
Dyersville's Chamber of Commerce set the Speckins up with Steve Ament and his wife Donna. The Aments were one of fifty families who offered up rooms to rent for incoming visitors. While they've never done this before the Aments said when they heard this was something they could do they jumped at the chance.
"Dyersville people like to have fun and this gives us an opportunity to share with people from outside the area," Steve said.
Steve and Donna met while attending Beckman Highschool in Dyersville. Now retired they just moved back to the community last year.Steve says his parents used to host families like this for Dyersville's toy show.
He says the experience has shown him they want to keep hosting visitors in the future.
"Absolutely, I hope Carolyn and her daughter come back again because that's a known commodity, and as Donna said. We really enjoyed them." Steve Ament said.
The Aments are charging $100 a night. Carolyn Speckin says that's a steal compared to the $300 to $400 a night price tag they saw at hotels in the area.
Overall they know they found a great deal.
"It's like awesome. So here we are not having to pay the large nightly fee at a hotel," Carolyn Speckin said. "Or drive two hundred miles away to stay. We're staying locally and they're an awesome family."
The pair were looking forward to working the major league game on Thursday and rubbing their Field of Dreams merchandise in their families faces when they get home.