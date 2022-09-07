Updated COVID-19 boosters available in limited supply at select Hy-Vee Pharmacies

(KWWL) - Updated COVID-19 boosters, also known as the bivalent boosters, are now available at select Hy-Vee Pharmacies by appointment.
The new COVID boosters are reformulated to target the latest Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
Minors must have parent/legal guardian consent to the vaccination and have their parent/legal guardian with them during vaccination. Booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.
It is recommended to bring an insurance card (if you have insurance), Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if you are a Medicare recipient), photo ID and their COVID vaccination record card to the appointment. Masks will be required.
RELATED: FDA authorizes Pfizer and Moderna's updated Covid-19 boosters