...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Danger Today and Tomorrow...

West to northwest winds will increase by this afternoon and into
the evening, with gusts exceeding 40 mph for brief periods
especially in western Iowa. Relative humidity will also fall to
low levels this afternoon, resulting in a high fire danger with
any fires that do develop capable of spreading quickly. On
Thursday winds will be nearly as strong as today and fire weather
danger will remain elevated, but relative humidity will be
somewhat higher.

Open burning is discouraged and farmers are urged to be cautious
during harvest activities. Gusty winds may also blow around
unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations.

October 12: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations drop slightly this week

Iowa Coronavirus

(IOWA) -- There was a 7% decrease in new COVID-19 cases reported this week in Iowa compared to last week, as numbers eased according to the Iowa Department of Public Health website

There were 1,718 new COVID-19 cases in the past week bringing Iowa's total number of cases to 859,502. That's an average of around 245 new cases per day over the last 7 days.

The COVID-19 death toll on the IDPH website has increased by 28 to 10,125 total deaths. Deaths reported by the state have generally occurred in the months before the reporting date.

National data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows there are currently 174 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa.

The IDPH is updating it's COVID-19 vaccination numbers once a month, and have reported the vaccination numbers as of October 3.

The IDPH is updating it's COVID-19 vaccination numbers once a month. As of Wednesday, IDPH data shows 59.6% of Iowa's total population being vaccinated against COVID-19. 

