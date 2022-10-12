October 12: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations drop slightly this week

(IOWA) -- There was a 7% decrease in new COVID-19 cases reported this week in Iowa compared to last week, as numbers eased according to the Iowa Department of Public Health website.
There were 1,718 new COVID-19 cases in the past week bringing Iowa's total number of cases to 859,502. That's an average of around 245 new cases per day over the last 7 days.
The COVID-19 death toll on the IDPH website has increased by 28 to 10,125 total deaths. Deaths reported by the state have generally occurred in the months before the reporting date.
National data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows there are currently 174 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa.
The IDPH is updating it's COVID-19 vaccination numbers once a month. As of Wednesday, IDPH data shows 59.6% of Iowa's total population being vaccinated against COVID-19.
