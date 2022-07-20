July 20: 5,300 more COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa in last week

(KWWL) -- There was a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases reported this week in Iowa compared to those reported last week as numbers continue to trend up according to the Iowa Department of Public Health website.
There were 5,301 new COVID-19 cases in the past week bringing Iowa's total number of cases to 810,664. That's an average of around 757 new cases per day over the last 7 days.
The COVID-19 death toll on the IDPH website has increased by 41 to 9,759. Deaths reported by the state have generally occurred in the months before the reporting date.
National data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows there are currently 256 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa. That's 27 more hospitalizations than the 229 that the state reported last week.
The IDPH is updating it's COVID-19 vaccination numbers once a month, and last week reported the vaccination numbers as of July 6.
