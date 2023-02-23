Iowa to end mandatory COVID-19 number reporting on April 1

IOWA (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services will no longer be required to report positive COVID-19 tests to the state Public Health Division on April 1.
Since March 2020, any COVID-19 test processed in a clinical lab was required to be reported to the Public Health Division and the CDC.
The reporting is no longer required because it does not accurately reflect the prevalence of the virus in the state.
Starting April 1, Iowa’s COVID-19 reporting dashboard will be replaced by surveillance data into the weekly respiratory virus surveillance report published by the Division of Public Health and available at https://hhs.iowa.gov/influenza/reports.
"It’s important for Iowans to know that the Public Health Division will monitor the virus, just as we do for other respiratory illnesses,” State Medical Director Dr. Robert Kruse said in a press release.
Kruse continued, “The Public Health Division will continue to work collaboratively with our local health departments, healthcare partners in the state, and partners at the federal level.”
TestIowa at Home will still offer COVID-19 testing kits for free through the end of 2023.