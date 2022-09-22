Dubuque County Public Health recommending updated COVID-19 boosters ages 12 & up

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team is recommending residents ages 12 & up to get their updated/bivalent COVID-19 booster shots.
The new boosters contain an updated bivalent formula that increases immunity against the original coronavirus strain, as well as the newer Omicron variants.
The Omicron variants account for most current cases. The strain is also predicted to continue to circle around during the fall and winter seasons.
“There’s no bad time to get the updated booster but now is a great time as we transition to fall and more indoor gatherings and activities,” said Director of the VNA and Interim Executive Director of the Dubuque County Health Department Stacey Killian.
“Residents can also get their COVID booster at the same time they get their flu shot. As seasonal illnesses such as influenza and other respiratory illnesses start to emerge, your immune system can use all the help it can get, including the COVID 19 booster.”
On September 1, the CDC updated its recommendations for COVID-19 boosters. The FDA authorized updated formulas for both Pfizer and Moderna.
A list of available vaccine providers in Dubuque County can be found here.
For more information on booster shot recommendations, visit here.