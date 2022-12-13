 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Ryan Witry

Ryan Witry
Howdy Friends! I proudly joined the KWWL team in November 2022 after nearly three years at WEHT/WTVW, serving Evansville, Indiana and its surrounding Tri-State area. 
 
As a native Illinoisan, I'm extremely pleased to have finally crossed the mighty Mississippi and complete my tour of midwestern states that start with the letter 'I' 
 
Though I've worked in a variety of capacities in my life, from selling paint to reporting news, I'm thrilled to have an opportunity to finally focus solely on anchoring and saying "Good morning Iowa" every weekday morning on Today In Iowa.  
 
In my freetime, I enjoy relaxing by anxiously watching sports, listening to the best of Steely Dan, and/or spending time with my wife Kaitlin, dog Taco, and cat Bella. 
 
Though my roots in Iowa may not be very deep, I am the son of a proud Loras alum and friend to several University of Iowa graduates and I'm excited to get started. 
 
If you have news tips or if you just want to chat about jazz fusion, the 2008 Chicago Cubs, or the legacy of legendary HBO program The Wire, feel free to email me at rwitry@kwwl.com 

