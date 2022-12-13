Ryan Witry

Howdy Friends! I proudly joined the KWWL team in November 2022 after nearly three years at WEHT/WTVW, serving Evansville, Indiana and its surrounding Tri-State area.
As a native Illinoisan, I'm extremely pleased to have finally crossed the mighty Mississippi and complete my tour of midwestern states that start with the letter 'I'
Though I've worked in a variety of capacities in my life, from selling paint to reporting news, I'm thrilled to have an opportunity to finally focus solely on anchoring and saying "Good morning Iowa" every weekday morning on Today In Iowa.
In my freetime, I enjoy relaxing by anxiously watching sports, listening to the best of Steely Dan, and/or spending time with my wife Kaitlin, dog Taco, and cat Bella.
Though my roots in Iowa may not be very deep, I am the son of a proud Loras alum and friend to several University of Iowa graduates and I'm excited to get started.
If you have news tips or if you just want to chat about jazz fusion, the 2008 Chicago Cubs, or the legacy of legendary HBO program The Wire, feel free to email me at rwitry@kwwl.com