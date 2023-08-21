Robbie Commodari is KWWL’s weekend morning and noon meteorologist.
Growing up just outside of Baltimore, MD, he was able to experience all sorts of weather phenomena ranging from summertime severe storms, tropical events, and his favorite, wintertime nor’easters. His interest in meteorology sparked at the age of five when a severe thunderstorm rolled through. Soon enough, watching The Weather Channel before heading off to school became a daily occurrence for Robbie, even at such a young age.
The winter of 2009-2010 was a special one for Robbie though. A few short days before Christmas in 2009, a blizzard struck portions of the northeast dumping over a foot of snow in Baltimore. Flash forward just under two months later and back to back blizzards would slam the area with several more feet of snow during the blizzards of February 5- 6th and February 9-10th of 2010. He will never forget what this was like and what was once a spark to learn more about the weather turned into a burning passion!
Robbie went on to attend Millersville University and received a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology along with minors in Mathematics and Athletic Coaching. He was active in his local AMS Chapter and was a lead forecaster for the Campus Weather Service towards the end of his college career. He attended graduate school at Texas Tech for a time as well while teaching some atmospheric science introductory classes.
In his free time, Robbie loves weather photography, running, skiing, and practically anything that involves sports and athletics. Robbie competes in triathlons, including Ironman triathlons, and other types of races. He loves playing just about every other sport as well. He is a massive Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens fan, but also follows the Atlanta Falcons. Baseball is his favorite though. Let’s go O’s!