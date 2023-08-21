 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Robbie Commodari

  • Updated
  • 0
Robbie Commodari

Robbie Commodari is KWWL’s weekend morning and noon meteorologist.

Growing up just outside of Baltimore, MD, he was able to experience all sorts of weather phenomena ranging from summertime severe storms, tropical events, and his favorite, wintertime nor’easters. His interest in meteorology sparked at the age of five when a severe thunderstorm rolled through. Soon enough, watching The Weather Channel before heading off to school became a daily occurrence for Robbie, even at such a young age.

The winter of 2009-2010 was a special one for Robbie though. A few short days before Christmas in 2009, a blizzard struck portions of the northeast dumping over a foot of snow in Baltimore. Flash forward just under two months later and back to back blizzards would slam the area with several more feet of snow during the blizzards of February 5- 6th and February 9-10th of 2010. He will never forget what this was like and what was once a spark to learn more about the weather turned into a burning passion!

Robbie went on to attend Millersville University and received a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology along with minors in Mathematics and Athletic Coaching. He was active in his local AMS Chapter and was a lead forecaster for the Campus Weather Service towards the end of his college career. He attended graduate school at Texas Tech for a time as well while teaching some atmospheric science introductory classes.

In his free time, Robbie loves weather photography, running, skiing, and practically anything that involves sports and athletics. Robbie competes in triathlons, including Ironman triathlons, and other types of races. He loves playing just about every other sport as well. He is a massive Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens fan, but also follows the Atlanta Falcons. Baseball is his favorite though. Let’s go O’s!

