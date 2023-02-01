Lilly Cederdahl

Greetings Eastern Iowa! I am delighted to be a part of the KWWL team!
I was born and raised in Indiana just 35 minutes out from Indianapolis. My passion for TV sparked at a very young age. My first broadcast debut was in 5th grade doing the school announcements. Ever since then, my passion has only grown.
I studied Journalism and Telecommunications at Ball State University. Throughout my college career, I was very involved in student media.
The summer before I graduated, I interned with an Indianapolis station. During this time, I got the opportunity to tell stories alongside seasoned professionals.
After I graduated college, I reported for a station in Terra Haute, Indiana. This all leads me to how I ended up in Iowa... Well it's simple... Iowa nice!
In all seriousness I am excited to serve this community. If you have a story idea please feel free to reach out!
While I'm not in the newsroom you can assume I'm visiting friends and family, traveling, or shopping.