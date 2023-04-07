Hello Eastern Iowa! I'm honored to be joining the KWWL team as a co-anchor for the KWWL news at 5,6, & 10pm.
I was born in Elkader and graduated from the University of Iowa with a B.A. in Journalism. My dad is the 5th generation of our family to farm near Farmersburg, IA.
Prior to joining KWWL, I was a reporter and anchor at CBS 13 in Sacramento, CA. During that time, I had the opportunity to cover the state's historic wildfires and drought as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. My agriculture reporting across Northern California was featured in several national broadcasts of the CBS Weekend News. I also had the opportunity to anchor a national broadcast for the network during the pandemic.
I started my career in Des Moines where I worked as a reporter and anchor at both WHO-TV and KCCI.
When I'm not 'doing the news', I enjoy spending time with my family, running, eating Thai food, and traveling. I also serve as a Global Ambassador for the Vascular Birthmark Foundation to raise awareness about the unique type of birthmark my daughter has called a 'port wine stain'. If you'd like to learn more about it, you can follow me on social media or check out: https://birthmark.org/
If you have an idea for a story, please email me at: eklinge@kwwl.com.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/KlingeElizabeth
Twitter: @Elizabth_Klinge
Instagram: elizabeth_klinge