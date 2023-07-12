David Warrington

Born and raised in Eastern Iowa, I'm thrilled to continue calling it home and telling its stories.
I was raised in Central City, Iowa, a town of 1,200 people near Cedar Rapids. A graduate of Central City High School, I got my media start in sports broadcasting, announcing sporting events for the Central City Wildcats.
After graduating from high school in 2020, I attended the University of Northern Iowa, where I graduated with a degree in Digital Media: Journalism. At UNI, I received more experience in media, announcing sporting events on television for the UNI Panthers, as well as doing radio broadcasts for high school teams around the Cedar Valley.
Since joining KWWL in April 2023, I've been able to work in different roles and cover a wide variety of interesting events. Whether I'm covering news or sports, I love every opportunity to get into the community, meet new people, and tell your stories.
If you ever have a story idea, I'd love to hear from you! Don't hesitate to reach out to my email, dwarrington@kwwl.com
You can also feel free to connect with me via Twitter @DWarringtonTV