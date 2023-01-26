Trey VanWeelden - Digital Advertising Specialist

Trey attended the University of Northern Iowa where he was involved with the American Advertising Federation, an organization that focuses on developing the skills of young advertisers before they enter the workforce.
He graduated in 2021 with a degree in Digital Studies and a minor in Marketing.
Trey joined the KWWL team in June 2022 as a Digital Advertising Specialist and looks forward to putting together strategic marketing plans to help local businesses meet their goals.
Trey is located just south of Iowa City in Washington, Iowa, and is ready to serve clients in the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids markets.
Contact Trey at (319) 249-7656, or tvanweelden@kwwl.com.