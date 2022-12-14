Cedar Falls Preschool teacher wins 'Tools for Schools'

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Before schools' head start winter break, a Cedar Falls teacher has won the 'Tools for Schools' grant this holiday season!
Raine Kramer is a preschool teacher at Aldrich Elementary School and teaches kids ages three and four.
Having many students start their lives during the pandemic, Kramer said social and emotional learning has become a huge need for her class.
To help close those gaps, Kramer said she'd like to buy diverse and sensory-friendly toys with her grant money.
"Weighted blankets, we use things like body socks to give them some stretch, things that help them feel better, take deep breaths, and cope," Kramer said, "we've even talked about doing some outside toys to help them do more learning outside."
The cool thing about this winner is that a parent actually nominated Kramer for the grant. When she found out she won, Kramer told KWWL she was completely surprised and felt blessed for the parents she works with.
The 'Cedar Valley Tools For Schools' Program is a partnership between KWWL and Green State Credit Union.