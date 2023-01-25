ABC afterschool teacher wins 'Tools for Schools' grant

GILBERTVILLE, Iowa. (KWWL) - Following winter break, a Gilbertville school teacher plans to use "Tools for Schools' grant to give back to her schools after school program.
Patty Steils is a part of the Bosco System ABC Program, and mentors children preschool through fifth grade.
As student enrollment has increased for the private school since the pandemic, Steils said it has been essential to have tools to help keep all ages engaged and entertained.
"We need more tools to keep them occupied, and help them learn their ABC's," Steils said.
Steils said she already has a couple items in mind.
"I'm hoping to buy some P.E. equipment, bouncy balls, and footballs," Steils said. "I also would like to buy some updated games to help them learn their ABC's."
The 'Cedar Valley Tools for Schools' program is a partnership between KWWL and Green State Credit Union.