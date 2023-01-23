4th grade teacher is the first 'Tools for Schools' winner for 2023

DENVER, Iowa (KWWL) - A Denver teacher is the first 'Tools for Schools' winner for 2023!
Terri Laures is a 4th grade teacher that taught through the pandemic and virtual learning. After returning to the classroom, she notices many students struggling with anxiety.
Wanting to make sure nothing stands in her students' way from learning, she would like to use her grant money to create a 'Zen Den' in her class.
"A room in the back where the kids can go when they get overwhelmed, they get stressed out, they just need a moment to take a breath," Laures said, "they can go back there, and I want to provide lots of tools that they can use to help them regulate their emotions."
After Denver Middle and High School students moved to their newly built facility, Laures and a lot of the elementary school took over the old school building.
Her classroom originally being an office, there's a separate space in the corner she would use for her 'Zen Den'.
