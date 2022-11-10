2nd grade teacher in Independence wins 'Tools for Schools' grant

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) - A lucky 2nd grade teacher is the second 'Tools for Schools' grant winner this school year!
Monica House teaches at St. John Catholic School.
Knowing the weather can be pretty scary in Eastern Iowa, House said she would use her grant money for new shades for her classroom windows.
"The blinds that we currently have are not very conducive too going up and down, they've been in this room for a very long time, and new blinds will be a blessing," House said.
On top of blocking out some of the storms that may roll through, she also believes this will help her students see her projection screen better and keep the attention inside the classroom.
The 'Cedar Valley Tools for Schools' Program is a partnership between KWWL and Green State Credit Union.