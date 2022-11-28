Sam's Club to match donations on Giving Tuesday for Dubuque Salvation Army

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - If you donate to the Salvation Army tomorrow through December 2nd using this link (https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/campaign/the-salvation-army/c377392), Sam's Club will match your donation.
The Dubuque Salvation Army made the announcement Monday. Sam's Club will match funds given up to $1 million nationwide. The link is also available on The Dubuque Salvation Army's Facebook page.
Also, The Dubuque Salvation Army is running their Kettle Campaign. The Campaign is 1/3 of the local Salvation Army's budget and their goal is $320,000. The Kettle Season runs through Dec. 24.