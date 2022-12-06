Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Waterloo, Cedar Falls gets three more gold coins and a silver bar

WATERLOO/CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Salvation Army received more specialty coins for their Red Kettle Campaign.
One gold coin was donated at the Ansborough Hy-Vee, two gold coins at the Crossroads Hy-Vee and a one oz. silver bar at the Cedar Falls Wal-Mart.
A Red Kettle Coin Auction for the specialty coins will be held on Dec. 26th at 10 a.m. through Dec. 30th at noon.
Further information about the auction, including item details, pictures and bid amounts will be available on The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls website and Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26. Bids must be received in one of the following ways:
- By email (preferred): Send your name, contact number, item, and bid amount to sawaterloocf@gmail.com
- By phone: Call (319) 235-9358 ext. 103 and provide your name, contact number, item and bid amount
- In Person: During business hours at 89 Franklin Street in Waterloo. The Salvation Army has reduced business hours Dec. 26 – Dec. 30. The office will be open Tuesday – Thursday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
The Red Kettle Campaign accounts for 30% of The Salvation Army's budget.
Red Kettle bell ringing will continue through 3 p.m. on Dec. 24. To become a volunteer bell ringer, visit Register to Ring. For details, please call The Salvation Army at (319) 235-9358.
