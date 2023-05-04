Red Bull partners with local company to provide a new study space for UNI students

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Red Bull and Harmonic Hospitality Group, have teamed up to provide a temporary study space for UNI students.
Coordinators call this weeks new study event at the Voodoo Lounge, the Red Bull Study Club.
Red Bull says the goal is to provide a one-of-a-kind study space for local students.
Equipped with all the necessary supplies like desk lights, headphones, and hotspots, the Red Bull Study Club provides a new energy boosting atmosphere.
UNI Senior Tyler Starbeck typically studies at the library for his finals, and says it nice to have change of scenery.
"I usually study in the library and it's just great to have a change of pase," Starbeck said. "There's so many people that are coming in here to get stuff done, and it's kind of more of a laid back environment than the library."
Voodoo Lounge General Manager Kim Peter said, it's been nice to see the space transform.
"We were excited to kind of open up our space and see it transform, and be here for the UNI students," Peter said.
President of the Harmonic Hospitality Group Tony DeSalvo said, he hopes the new finals approach will bring in a whole new audience to downtown Cedar Falls.
"We hope to have new people come on in, and I'm sure there are a number of individuals back there that have never been here before," DeSalvo said.
The Red Bull Study Club will be open May 4th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and May 5th 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Voodoo Lounge will go back to regular operations the evening of May 5th.