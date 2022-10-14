LOVING LOCAL: Agape Therapy & Gentle Gym

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Exercise can be really hard on the body, especially if you deal with chronic pain or are recovering from an injury.
However, one therapy center is trying to change that, by being the best of both worlds for patients.
Agape Therapy coincides with the Gentle Gym at its Cedar Falls location.
Kristen Iehl, physical therapist at Agape Therapy, said the therapy center was founded by her parents in 1986. However, it later progressed to be a team with the Gentle Gym.
"Our Executive Director had a grand vision of a chronic pain associated gym," Iehl said, "a lot times people come out of physical therapy and need a place to go that's kind of in between your classic gym setting and just physical therapy. That's how the Gentle Gym was born."
The Gentle Gym has specialized equipment to help with recovery or low impact workouts.
Inside the Gentle Gym, you can find:
- A warm water therapy pool
- Healing suites
- Saunas
- Fully equipped gym with cardio and weight-lifting machines
According to Medical exercise Specialist, Emily Mangrich, she said every exercise or recovery plan is catered to you.
"Everyone who comes to our doors, a gym member gets an assessment from a medical exercise specialists and get a program that's created for them," Mangrich said.
Operating throughout the pandemic, Iehl said they've noticed a lot of people coming in with delayed care due to COVID-19 concerns.
Both Iehl and Mangrich want folks to know Agape Therapy and the Gentle Gym can be utilized for preventative care and overall wellness too.
"Anybody, of any age, who is dealing with chronic pain, and is afraid of exercise and movement that is going to make that pain worse here we have tools," Mangrich said, "the sauna, the chair, the pool, some things that you can do to make you feel better when maybe intense extreme exercise isn't an option for you."
"You as a patient, and your physical therapist or physical therapist assistant, are working together to create a program that's designed for you and people feel really heard and seen and directly cared for," Iehl said.
Agape Therapy Hours:
Monday - Thursday (7 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
Fridays (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Gentle Gym Hours:
Monday- Thursday (6 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Fridays (6 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Saturdays ( 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
Locations:
AGAPE CENTRAL OFFICE
211 West 6th Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613
AGAPE PERFORMANCE & GENTLE GYM
924 Viking Road, Suite 101, Cedar Falls, IA 50613
WATERLOO CLINIC
405 Jefferson St, Suite A, Waterloo, IA 50701
THE DEN
668 Main St. Dike, IA 50624