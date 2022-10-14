FIRE WEEK DAY 5: Fire Extinguishers

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - For the final day of National Fire Prevention Week, Cedar Falls Public Safety focused on fire extinguishers.
According to the department, everyone should have a fire extinguisher in their homes or business.
If you own one already, it's important to check your fire extinguisher at least twice a year.
HOW TO CHECK YOUR FIRE EXTINGUISHER:
- Check the pressure gauge to see if the dial is still in the green.
- Shake it, and make sure you can hear the powder move around.
- Check the date on the extinguisher. If it's over 10-years-old, it's time to replace it.
On top of owning a fire extinguisher, Cedar Falls Public Safety officer, Lucas Schmidt said it's placement is just as important.
"It's always good to keep an extinguisher in the kitchen where you're cooking, we also like to see one on each level of the house," Schmidt said, "the garage is also a good place to keep them because of the hazards we find there."
If you have any questions regarding fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, or any topic discussed during National Fire Prevention Week, call Cedar Falls Public Safety!