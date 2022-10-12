Fire Prevention Week Day 3: MEETING SPOTS

(KWWL) - For day 3 of National Fire Prevention Week, Cedar Falls Public Safety wants to emphasize the importance of meeting spots.
A meeting spot is a location, you and your family decide on, in the event of an emergency or fire.
The department said it's crucial to have a meeting point in your escape plan, in order for your family to know where to escape to quickly.
RECOMMENDED MEETING SPOTS ARE:
- mail boxes
- street signs
- trees
The department recommends the list above because they're usually areas that are far enough away from the fire, and are permanent spots.
However, Cedar Falls Fire Chief, John Bostwick, warns there are places that should NOT be your meeting spot.
"Some of the bad ideas are things like a car, a car moves, you don't know if the car will be sitting in the driveway every morning and if it's not there where do you go", Bostwick said.
In the event of a fire, Bostwick said it's important to set a meeting spot and practice your escape plan.
As you and your family practice, the department advises everyone gets out of the house as fast as they can, find your meeting spot, and always be towards the street so you can look out for the fire truck.