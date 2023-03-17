Corned beef sales are increasing for St. Patrick's Day

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) -Hometown Foods has prepared for high foot traffic this St. Patrick's Day.
Corned beef sales have increased a significant amount prior to the Irish holiday. The grocery store said they've stocked up on corned beef, cabbage, as well as sauerkraut.
The staff ordered 10 cases of corned beef back in January, to make sure they were fully stocked for the holiday.
Hometown Foods Owner Jill Eilderts said, it's important to make sure the store is fully stocked.
"We see a lot of regulars and a lot new customers looking for corned beef and cabbage, and we make sure we have it," Eilderts said. "They then end up buying beer and that sort of thing as well for St. Patrick's Day."
Hometown Foods is open everyday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.