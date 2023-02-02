Celebrate Valentine's Day early at the Waterloo Center for the Arts Friday, February 10

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
Celebrate Valentines Day just a little early this month at the Waterloo Center For The Arts special “PAL-entines Party, Friday, February 10, 7-9:00 p.m.
The evening will feature Champagne, Desserts, Door Prizes, Selfies and Music.
Among the door prizes, a $100.00 gift certificate from Roth Jewelers and luxurious spa services at local salons.
Pretty Good Co. will provide everything you need to create your own Valentine’s Day cards for all the special people in your life.
While Lizzo won’t be able to make in person herself, there will be a special Lizzo-inspired DJ Set for your enjoyment.
Beer, wine and other beverages will also be available for purchase.
Enjoy an evening celebrating great friendships, while raising money for Friends of the Art Center.
While tickets will be available at the door, advanced ticket purchases are preferred, and are on sale online right now for just $25.00.
You can buy your tickets online at: waterloocenterforthearts.org. Just scan the code.
You can also just call The Waterloo Center For The Arts at 319-291-4490
The evening is sponsored by Roth Jewelers, the oldest business in downtown Waterloo
Proceeds from this event will help benefit Friends of the Art Center.