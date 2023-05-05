2023 Allergy Season: Experts say it may be the worst one yet

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - As temperatures warm up, allergy season only looks to be getting worse.
In fact, many local health experts say this year has the potential to be worse than years past.
The Waterloo MercyOne says, they have already seen a 10% increase in allergy related visits.
Many of those patients ages 30 to 40 told the clinic, they have never experienced allergy symptoms like this before.
MercyOne allergy specialist Dr. Dan Dalan says, it's best to get symptoms checked out as soon as you can.
"It could get into your lungs and cause asthma problems," Dr. Dalan said. "Additionally, a month or two month after the allergy season it can then become a sinus infection."