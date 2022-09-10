16th Pink Ribbon Run set for Saturday October 1 in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) The Beyond Pink TEAM is working to Stop The Clock. A clock which shows one woman dies of breast cancer every 13 minutes.
The non-profit Beyond Pink TEAM promotes breast cancer awareness and prevention education, while advocating for quality, comprehensive health care for everyone in the Cedar Valley and Northeast Iowa.
Beyond Pink also financially helps women and families impacted by breast cancer when they are not eligible for assistance or reimbursement from another source.
Something as simple as a gas card to help get to an important medical appointment can make a huge difference in the life of someone dealing with breast cancer and its many unexpected expense. Check out the Beyond Pink Fund here.
This year alone, Beyond Pink hopes to award $100,000 in financial assistance.
That takes a lot of financial help from within the community, and a driving force behind the 16th annual Pink Ribbon Run coming up on Saturday, October 1 in Cedar Falls.
Registration remains open for this year's run. Click here to register. There is also 'Day Of' registration.
Race Director, Nikki Ladage and Beyond Pink President, Ann Hughes, talk about the event and the Beyond Pink TEAM on this week's edition of The Steele Report.