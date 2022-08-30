Cedar Rapids police say it is time community members step up to make the city safer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)-- Cedar Rapids like much of the United States has seen a rise in violent crime over the past few years. Data released by the Cedar Rapids Police Department shows just in the last year there's been an over 20% increase in violent, especially aggravated assaults. However the CRPD Chief Wayne Jerman says there's a lot going into causing it.
“This is a very complex issue, it’s not going to be solved quickly," Chief Jerman said. "It's going to take a lot of various efforts from everyone, and I can guarantee you that the police department is not going to stop.”
According to Jerman Cedar Rapids and it's police have multiple initiatives at work trying to reduce violent crime in the community. Like the Group Violence Interviention Program, which started in 2019. The GVI program provides personalized tools and resources to help people in these at-risk lifestyles get out.
Jerman says these programs are effective, but people have to accept the help first.
“What is problematic for us is that the city and others here are offering resources to help individuals choose not to engage in this sort of lifestyle. And when they refuse and they continue to choose to engage in illegal activity, these choices come with consequences. And sometimes those consequences are deadly.”
Chief Jerman pointed to two deaths that happened earlier this year. Back in January Kazius Childress, a 20 year old resident, killed two other Cedar Rapids men in separate shootings. Jerman says Childress and his two victims were all offered personalized help to get them out of the at-risk lifestyle. All three refused.
Additionally he says the ones committing the crimes are getting younger.
“They’re getting younger and younger," Chief Jerman said. "Individuals who we arrest possessing firearms are younger. As young as 14 and 13 years old. So that’s what’s concerning.”
Chief Jerman says he believes the city and police are doing everything they can to help make the city safer. However he says they're only two thirds of the puzzle.
“We need an individual or individuals to stand up, unite with law enforcement, unite with other outreach partners," Jerman said "To rally around and get the message clearly to these individuals.”
Jerman says in many ways the police have made things safer. While violent crime rose over the past few years, property crime and sexual violence have dropped.