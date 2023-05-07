Allen mall shooting suspect identified, senior law enforcement source tells CNN

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA DALLAS JASPER MARSHALL POLK POWESHIEK TAMA IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA APPANOOSE CLARKE DECATUR LUCAS MADISON MAHASKA MARION MONROE RINGGOLD UNION WARREN WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DAVIS WAPELLO IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS TAYLOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON, ATLANTIC, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, CARLISLE, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, CHARITON, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DYSART, EARLHAM, FONTANELLE, GLADBROOK, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON, MARSHALLTOWN, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PELLA, PERRY, SEYMOUR, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, AND WINTERSET. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED DAMAGING WINDS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS TO 75 MPH POSSIBLE. SCATTERED LARGE HAIL LIKELY WITH ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 3 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE. A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE. PROBABILITY TABLE: PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : 20% PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : 10% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 60% PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH : 50% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 60% PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 50% PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95% MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/ : E 30