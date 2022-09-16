9th Ranked A-P shuts out Denver 21-0

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- Aplington-Parkersburg's defense held strong and carried the Falcons to a 21-0 victory over Denver Friday night.
Going into the matchup, Denver had won 3 straight games against A-P. The Falcons would strike first on a defensive touchdown.
DL Carson Troyna intercepted a Tye Bradley pass at the 3 yard line, then he would run it into the end zone to make it 7-0.
Later, a 78-yard drive would be capped off by Aiden Junker's 4-yard TD run. That would make it 14-0.
Just before the half, the Falcons would hold the Cyclones out of the end zone after 4 plays from inside the 10 yard line.
Adam Schipper's tackle of RB Ethan Schoville on 4th down at the 2 ended the drive, and ended the Cyclones best chance of scoring. The Falcon defense continued their scoreless play through the 2nd half, as they prevailed 21-0.