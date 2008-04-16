Satellite Waiver Information

KWWL Television is now available to people who live in the KWWL coverage area through satellite television providers. If you live in KWWL's coverage area and wish to receive NBC programming through a distant affiliate, you must be granted a waiver by KWWL Television.



Satellite television providers are prohibited by law from selling distant network services to households which can receive free over-the-air signals from local broadcasters through a properly installed rooftop antenna.

Satellite television customers who receive KWWL's programming cannot receive NBC programming from a distant affiliate as well. Customers must choose one or the other.

If you want permission to receive NBC programming through a distant affiliate, you must send your request for a waiver directly to your satellite television provider. Your provider will forward the request to KWWL if the provider believes the request has merit. KWWL has 30 days to respond to the request for a waiver.

To start the process, call:

Dish Network Customer Service

1-800-333-DISH (1-800-333-3474)

Direct TV Customer Service

1-800-DIRECTV (1-800-347-3288)

Decisions on whether to grant waivers are based on sophisticated computer modeling software, which takes into account the viewer's location and strength of KWWL's broadcast signal. If your request is denied, you can file a signed appeal by mail. The letter must contain your full name, street address - not a PO Box number, your phone number, the name of your satellite carrier, and email address if you have one. Send the appeal letter to:

Satellite Waivers

KWWL Television

500 East Fourth Street

Waterloo, IA 50703

For more information about the law governing satellite waivers, click here.