RSS Feeds - How to Stay Connected with KWWL.com

What's RSS?

RSS stands for Really Simple Syndication. It's an easy way to automatically stay up to date on KWWL.com and other websites you like visit regularly. Instead of having to go to each website separately to see new stories, you can use RSS to view them easily, using a program called an RSS reader. KWWL.com now offers RSS feeds (or channels) for major sections including local news and sports.

How do I get started?

Start by choosing and installing an application or program called a RSS Reader. RSS Readers can allow you to subscribe to frequently updated web content including news stories, podcasts and blogs. Google and MyYahoo and My MSN are among the many companies offering RSS readers for free. Click on the names listed to visit their sites.

Apple's Safari web browser and Firefox include RSS reader functions.

How can I sign up to RSS feeds from KWWL.com?

When you see the "RSS Feed Available" link and the orange "RSS" icon, you can use its link in your RSS Reader. Typically, you'll right-click on the links you want and choose "copy shortcut." Then paste the link into your news reader. Instructions for some readers may vary. When all else fails, read the documentation.