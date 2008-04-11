RSS Feeds - How to Stay Connected with KWWL.com - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

RSS Feeds - How to Stay Connected with KWWL.com

What's RSS?

RSS stands for Really Simple Syndication. It's an easy way to automatically stay up to date on KWWL.com and other websites you like visit regularly. Instead of having to go to each website separately to see new stories, you can use RSS to view them easily, using a program called an RSS reader. KWWL.com now offers RSS feeds (or channels) for major sections including local news and sports. 

How do I get started?

Start by choosing and installing an application or program called a RSS Reader. RSS Readers can allow you to subscribe to frequently updated web content including news stories, podcasts and blogs. Google and MyYahoo and My MSN are among the many companies offering RSS readers for free. Click on the names listed to visit their sites.

Apple's Safari web browser and Firefox include RSS reader functions.

How can I sign up to RSS feeds from KWWL.com?

When you see the "RSS Feed Available" link and the orange "RSS" icon, you can use its link in your RSS Reader. Typically, you'll right-click on the links you want and choose "copy shortcut." Then paste the link into your news reader. Instructions for some readers may vary. When all else fails, read the documentation.

KWWL News Headlines
KWWL Sports Headlines
National Headlines
Political Headlines
KWWL provides these RSS feeds to individuals for personal, noncommercial use under the following terms and conditions. All others must obtain express written permission prior to use of these RSS feeds. KWWL provides these RSS feeds at no charge to you for your personal, noncommercial use. You agree not to associate the RSS feeds with any content that might harm the reputation of kwwl. kwwl provides this content "as is" and KWWL shall not be held liable for your use of the information or the feeds. TO THE FULLEST EXTENT ALLOWED, KWWL DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES INCLUDING WARRANTIES FOR MERCHANTABILITY, NON-INFRINGEMENT AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. You agree to use the RSS feeds only to provide headlines, each with a functional link to the associated KWWL story that shall display the full content immediately (e.g., no jump pages or other intermediate or interstitial pages). You further agree not to frame or otherwise control the browser window (if any) in which the KWWL content opens, including limiting the size or position of such window. You agree to provide proper attribution to KWWL in reasonable proximity to your use of the RSS feed(s), and you agree that you will not modify the format or branding of the headlines, digests and other information provided in the RSS feeds. The RSS feeds may not be spliced into or otherwise redistributed by third-party RSS providers. No content, including any advertisements or other promotional content, shall be added to the RSS feeds. kwwl reserves the right to object to your presentation of the RSS feeds and the right to require you to cease using the RSS feeds at any time. KWWL further reserves the right to terminate its distribution of the RSS feeds or change the content or formatting of the RSS feeds at any time without notice to you. By accessing the RSS feeds or the XML instructions provided herein, you indicate that you understand and agree to these terms and conditions. Note: If you do not qualify to use the RSS feeds under this license and wish to uses these feeds, please contact KWWL.
