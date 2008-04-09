Trish Kennedy - Account Manager, Dubuque

Trish has more than 16 years of media sales experience and has been with KWWL since 2003.

Trish is a life-time resident of Dubuque.

She has been a Committee Member of Mercy Medical Festival of Trees, United Way PR, American Red Cross Heroes of the Tri States, and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Illinois during her career.

Trish enjoys working with the local Tri-State area businesses.

"My client's success is my success!" Trish said.

Contact Trish:

(563)588-4430

tkennedy@kwwl.com