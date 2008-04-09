Jaclyne (Hamlett) Heller - Account Manager

Hailing from the Strawberry Point/Arlington area, Jaclyne is a third-generation graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in Agriculture. She's been with the station since December 2007.

Jaclyne takes pride in helping develop commercial ideas and strategies for local businesses. During her tenure at KWWL, she's gained a significant amount of experience within the industries of healthcare and automotive, as well as non-profit organizations.

She also does much volunteering in the Cedar Valley including Alternatives Pregnancy Center board, Downtown Waterloo Rotary board, Hawkeye Community College woman-to-woman mentoring program, Northeast Iowa Foodbank and Big Brothers/Big Sisters. She also helps with her sorority's alumni newsletter and serves in her church.

“My clients aren't just my clients – they are my friends. My goal is to help them not only with marketing, but also other business needs to make their businesses and organizations the best they can be to the end customer!”

In her free time, she enjoys hanging out with her college sweetheart husband (who is an engineer at John Deere), traveling to warm places, watching Iowa State Basketball and visiting her family's dairy farm.

Contact Jaclyne:

(319) 291-1226

jhamlett@kwwl.com