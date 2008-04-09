James Buchholz - Account Manager

James is from the local area. He grew up in the Tripoli/Waverly area and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Marketing/Advertising. He lived in Kansas City for a few years and moved back in 1992.



Since then he has owned a couple of businesses and worked in advertising with more than 17 years of advertising sales experience, the last 11 at KWWL. He has two children, a son who is an architect in Chicago and a daughter at Wartburg College.

James really enjoys meeting people and helping them with planning what is best for their situation. "Every business has their unique background and plan for where they want to go, it is my job to help make that plan work for them!" "Anyone in sales should be in it to do what's best for the client, because if it's not, you won't have a long relationship."

Contact James:

(319) 291-1220

jbuchholz@kwwl.com