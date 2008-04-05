Lesley Ortner - Account Manager

Lesley started working at KWWL in 2002 and really enjoys working at KWWL.



"I have had the opportunity to work with a wide spectrum of businesses in several different industries, which keeps my job exciting. I work with companies as large as Toyota, Iowa Lottery, Mediacom, Mid-American Energy, Isle Casino Hotel to many local businesses here in Eastern Iowa like Simpson Furniture, Amy Wienands Real Estate, Manor Care, Boubin Tire & Automotive, John Deery Motors and Pinicon Ford Lincoln Mercury.



"I enjoy sitting down with my clients, learning their goals, objectives and challenges of business, taking that information and developing a marketing plan to help them to achieve those goals, grow their business and move the needle. I take great pride in helping my clients succeed! The power of KWWL-TV and KWWL.com is unlike any other in our market….nothing compares!"

“A great sales rep to have. KWWL is lucky to have her. She will be there when you need her and not there when you don't, (meaning she won't be wasting any of your time.) Other reps need to take a page out of her playbook. Besides that, she is just an all-around nice person.”--John Butler-Owner--Pinicon Ford Lincoln-Independence, Iowa

“Lesley epitomizes the three P's…personable, prompt and professional. She sets the bar for what a good rep should be.” Susan Hobart-Senior Media Buyer at Flynn Wright-Des Moines, Iowa

“I have enjoyed working with Lesley for years, and for several of our clients, both large and small. I can always depend on her to do the very best for us. She is pro-active, efficient, a great communicator, and keeps me updated on new opportunities for our clients." Lisa Boden-Senior Media Planner/Buyer-Des Moines, Iowa

“It's all true! We enjoy working with Lesley because she truly cares about her clients! She has positive attitude, excellent follow-through and strong understanding of the media business. She takes pride in her profession and the company she represents.” Dan Kuempel-Co-Owner of Common Sense Advertising-Cedar Rapids, Iowa

“Lesley has worked with me as our marketing expert for over eleven years and has brought great energy and wisdom to Simpson Furniture and Floor Covering. Simpson Furniture is the leader in Eastern Iowa and we owe a lot of our success to KWWL-TV and to Lesley for helping us get our message out to the viewers in our market area. Lesley brings a lot more to us than most advertising reps I have worked with in my 30 plus years at Simpson. Too many reps push rates and GRP. Lesley brings ideas and examples of promotions that have worked for other retailers in other markets. She is not happy unless I am happy. She calls on me often and follows up on every commitment she makes. This alone sets her above and beyond most in the media field. She is organized and excited about her work. I always feel better after I have spent time with Lesley. I don't consider Lesley a sales person who calls on me, I consider her a "partner" to Simpson Furniture who helps grow our business and make us better. I often recommend Lesley to others I know in the area when they need help in marketing their businesses. Lesley is a true PRO!”--Dale Emmert-President-Simpson Furniture Companies- Cedar Falls and Coralville Iowa

Lesley is a graduate of Maquoketa High School and Wartburg College with a double major in Business Marketing and Management. While at Wartburg, she played Softball and Rugby and was active in a variety of organizations. She still enjoys cheering on the Wartburg College, especially the wrestling team where her husband coaches…GO KNIGHTS!

Lesley and her husband, Chris, have two children who keep them very busy!

Contact Leslie:

(319) 291-1224

lortner@kwwl.com