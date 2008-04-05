John Huff - Station Manager/General Sales Manager

John Huff

KWWL Station Manager/General Sales Manager

For nearly 24 years, John Huff has been in media sales and management in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area. After graduating college in 1991, John began his media career at a national advertising agency based in Cedar Falls. In 1994, John had the opportunity to be a sales account executive at start up radio station that had immediate success in the market, and eventually became a part of one of the more powerful radio groups in the metro area.

John joined KWWL in 1998 as a sales account executive and was promoted to Local Sales Manager in 2002. Since 2007, John has held the reins of KWWL's General Sales Manager position.

As General Sales Manger, John's responsibilities are to oversee the local and national sales efforts of KWWL, KWWL.com, MeTV and This TV networks.

Being a lifelong resident of the Waterloo area, John is actively involved in many community organizations, including the Cedar Valley United Way, the Hawkeye Chapter of the American Red Cross, and several other school and community events and fundraisers.

John and his wife Kim have two children, JP and Adrianna and two pets, a collie "Rexx" and a great pyreness "Bella." In his free time, John enjoys playing golf, boating, fishing, coaching basketball, spending time with his family and traveling.

