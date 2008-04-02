CHICAGO (KWWL)-- On Sunday, KWWL's Ron Steele was putting his feet to work. Ron was among the 45,000 runners at the Chicago Marathon. Ron finished in a respectable 5 hours 11 minutes. Still more

The Coalition for Family and Children's Services in Iowa gave Ron Steele the 2008 Friend of Children Award Monday night.

Special guests were Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol, and KWWL's Ron Steele. Ron made a special appearance as John Mellencamp, dressed up in a leather jacket, shades and a black wig.

The KWWL-TV family has grown again with the arrival of baby Harper Katherine Steele, new granddaughter of Candy & Ron Steele.

Olympic divers put in years of endless, dedicated training in their quest for Gold. Ron Steele tries to do it in one day at The Falls in his diving competition against two of the top divers in Iowa.

For more than 26 years, Ron has featured boys and girls available for adoption in his "Iowa's Child" reports. Some of these children want to be adopted as siblings. Others may have special needs. They all deserve to belong to caring, loving families. We're pleased to say that over the years, many of the children featured in Ron's Iowa's Child reports have been adopted into new families.

KWWL's Ron Steele has a special place in his heart for Iowa's children.

On April 1, 1974, no one-- not even Ron Steele-- could have guessed that he would still be at KWWL 40 years later.

Ron Steele

KWWL News Anchor / Reporter

For more than 40 years, in Iowa and around the world, Ron has reported history in the making.

He was in Saudi Arabia when the Persian Gulf War broke out and at the White House when the American hostages came home from Iran.

The Emmy-award winning journalist has interviewed countless newsmakers over his career, including Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

One of his favorite assignments took him on board Air Force One to interview President George Bush (41) as President Bush flew from New Mexico to Iowa for an address in Des Moines.

Some of his other favorite interview subjects include the likes of Nobel Peace Prize winners Desmond Tutu and Al Gore, Lance Armstrong, Kurt Warner and Olympic Gold Medalist Dan Gable, a native of Waterloo.

The IBNA (Iowa Broadcast News Association) has honored Ron with its highest honor, the Jack Shelley Award. He has also won numerous other IBNA News and Sports awards, including Spot News Story of the Year and Sports Story of the Year.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences also honored Ron with its Silver Circle Award during the annual Emmy Awards program in 2011. Ron is a multiple 1st place winner of the IBNA's Excellence in Anchoring Award. Ron and his co-anchor, Amanda Goodman, just won first place in the Excellence in Anchoring category in 2015.

While Ron enjoys exploring world and local events, some of his memorable experiences have involved Iowa children, like Jeremy, a nine-year-old boy dying of cancer. He called Ron from his hospital bed to ask if KWWL could do a story about Make-A-Wish, which had granted Jeremy's dying wish for a trip to Florida. Because of that story, Ron was a charter board member for the former Make-A-Wish of Northeast Iowa.

A crowd of 60,000 jammed downtown Cedar Rapids to watch Ron carry the Olympic Torch and ignite the cauldron during the 1996 Olympic Torch Relay. Later that summer, Ron anchored KWWL's summer Olympic coverage from Atlanta.

Thanks to the warm response and generosity of KWWL viewers, Ron's award-winning Iowa's Child adoption program is the longest running news series in Iowa. Through Iowa's Child, nearly 200 of Iowa's hard-to-place, "special needs" children have found loving families and permanent homes. In 2008, The Coalition for Family and Children's Services in Iowa honored Ron with its 'Friend of Children' Award, also awarded to then-Iowa Governor Chet Culver.

From Civitan Club 'Citizen of the Year' to The University of Iowa Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal, hundreds of organizations have recognized Ron for news reporting and community involvement over the past 40 years.

Ron chaired the Community Committee, which helped raise enough money to build the $11 million Five Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum in downtown Waterloo. He also Co-Chaired the Cedar Valley United Way campaign in the 2012, setting an all-time donation record that year.

Ron spent 8 years on the Board of Directors for The University of Iowa Alumni Association, and was Board Chair in 2012-2013.

Ron joined KWWL in 1974 as Sports Director, and was the original play-by-play voice of the Iowa Television Network. He also did play-by-play telecasts for NBC Sports and ESPN, including the Women's College Basketball Finals and NCAA II Wrestling Finals. He still enjoys sports reporting, and has brought KWWL viewers "Live" reports from such events as the Super Bowl, NCAA Basketball Tournament and The Heisman Trophy presentation at New York City's Downtown Athletic Club.

For nearly 10-years, Ron taught Electronic Media writing at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, and has volunteered for numerous community organizations over the years, including the Cedar Valley Sports and Entertainment Commission.

Ron still enjoys appearances at more than one hundred engagements a year on what he calls 'the emcee, speaking and banquet circuit' all across Iowa.

Ron is an avid runner, completing 10 marathons. Ron and his daughter, Katie, ran the Chicago marathon together in 2008.

Ron was born in Washington, Iowa, in 1950, and grew up in Wapello, Iowa. He is a 1973 graduate of the University of Iowa. Ron and his wife, Candy, have three grown children, Ben, Katie & Luke, and three grand children, Harper, Henry & Raeleigh..

Ron co-anchors the KWWL News Live at 5, KWWL News at 6 and KWWL News at 10 with Amanda Goodman.

KWWL and kwwl.com began the weekly half-hour KWWL News and Public Affairs program, The Steele Report, in 2013. More than 200 episodes have been produced, as the show focuses on key issues and current news makers and politicians.

