Tagovailoa propels No. 1 Bama past No. 22 Texas A&M, 45-23

Exhaustion and frustration are building in the Carolinas as thousands of people wait to go home days after Hurricane Florence unleashed epic rain and floods

A U.S. senator says foreign government hackers continue to stalk U.S. senators and their aides through personal email accounts, but the Senate's security arm won't help defend them

A volunteer for an Arizona sheriff's office has probably saved the life of a dog that was tied to a semitrailer truck

A lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford says she'd testify next week to the Senate Judiciary Committee about Brett Kavanaugh if conditions can be agreed to.

Authorities cracking down on looting and break-ins in one North Carolina county impacted by Florence say they've arrested more than a dozen people

The Latest: More than a dozen arrested on looting charges

Authorities cracking down on looting and break-ins in one North Carolina county impacted by Florence say they've arrested more than a dozen people

The Latest: More than a dozen arrested on looting charges

Bill Cosby could be sent to prison next week for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004

As rivers swollen to record levels started to recede Thursday in North Carolina, officials tried to head off potential environmental disasters and prepared for more record flooding downstream in South Carolina

President Donald Trump is making the pitch for Nevada to re-elect Sen. Dean Heller, the most vulnerable incumbent Republican Senator

Higher oil prices hurt consumers, but modest increases don't have to crimp the economy.

Rising oil prices haven't hurt the US economy so far

A North Carolina town where a levee breached is among the latest to feel the punch of Hurricane Florence.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). A sign commemorating the rebuilding of the town of Nichols, which was flooded two years earlier from Hurricane Matthew, stands in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Nichols, S.C., Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Vi...

A lawyer says four Native Americans who claimed they were sexually abused while enrolled in a now-defunct Mormon church foster program decades ago have filed paperwork to dismiss their cases after reaching financial settlements.

(Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2016, file photo, David Clohessy, center, of the National Director of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests and attorneys, Billy Keeler, left, and Craig Vernon, for ...

Democrats and Republicans are stepping up their spending on state legislative races as they draw nearer to the next round of redistricting.

(David Butler II/Hartford Courant via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014 file photo, Republican Mark Tweedie, center, is congratulated by campaign treasurer Tim Devanney victory in the Connecticut House 13th District race in Manchester, Conn. Rep. ...

Control of Congress also at stake in state legislative races

Six siblings of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar urged voters to cast their ballots against the Arizona Republican in November in an unusual political ad sponsored by the rival candidate.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Dec. 2013, file photo, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., speaks during a Congressional Field Hearing on the Affordable Care Act in Apache Junction, Ariz. Six siblings of Gosar have urged voters to cast their bal...

Officials at Yellowstone National Park say new thermal activity occurred at the park over the past several days.

(Rachel Leathe /Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - This May 15, 2018 file photo, shows Steamboat Geyser emitting a small jet of steam in Yellowstone National Park. A thermal spring near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park has erupted f...

In he-said, she-said disputes like Kavanaugh case, frailty of memory may play a role.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 file photo made with a slow shutter speed and a zoom lens, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill i...

Scientists are noticing fewer and fewer moths, ladybugs, fireflies and butterflies, but they can't quite quantify what's happening to flying insect because they never measured how many bugs there used to be.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). FILE - In this May 26, 2010 file photo, a Coccinellidae, more commonly known as a ladybug or ladybird beetle, rests on the petals of a rose in Portland, Ore. A study estimates a 14 percent decline in ladybugs in the United States a...

A white Texas school superintendent who posted online that "You can't count on a black quarterback" in reference to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has resigned.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) stiff arms Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) as he carries for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, left, talks with Alabama head coach Nick Saban before the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama tight end Hale Hentges (84) catches a touchdown pass over Texas A&M defensive back Larry Pryor (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) throws a touchdown pass against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Tua Tagovailoa passed for 387 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score to lead No. 1 Alabama to a 45-23 rout of No. 22 Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) easily passed the first test against a ranked team. Kellen Mond and the Aggies (2-2, 0-1) couldn't put up nearly the fight they had in a 28-26 loss to No. 3 Clemson.

Tagovailoa completed 22 of 30 passes before leaving after Henry Ruggs III took a shuttle pass 57 yards for a score late in the third. His first attempt went for a 30-yard touchdown to a diving DeVonta Smith, and he hit tight end Hale Hentges for two more scores.

Damien Harris didn't get many touches but had a 35-yard run and a 52-yard catch.

"We were fortunate that we made a lot of big plays on offense," Tide coach Nick Saban said. "We really threw the ball effectively and scored a lot of points, but we really didn't control the game. We didn't control the line of scrimmage. We struggled to run the ball offensively."

Mond completed 16 of 33 passes for 196 yards with a touchdown but was intercepted twice, including on his first throw. He collected 98 yards rushing despite getting sacked seven times.

The SEC's top rusher, Trayveon Williams, found little room to run. He gained 31 yards on eight carries.

Texas A&M seemed poised for a while to give the Tide its first test of the season. But Tagovailoa & Co. kept answering and scored 10 points in the final 1:09 before halftime for a 31-13 lead.

Tagovailoa set up a touchdown with a 52-yard pass down the right sideline to Harris. Then freshman cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. intercepted Mond's deep ball and the Tide drove for a field goal.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: The Aggies had flirted with an upset of No. 3 Clemson, when Mond passed for most of his 430 yards in the second half. The Aggies couldn't muster any kind of threat after trailing just 21-13 in the second quarter.

Alabama: Once again, all but put a game away before halftime with the big-play capabilities of Tagovailoa and the Tide. 'Bama had a pair of scoring drives under a minute before the half, making it 10 already this season. Tide has outscored opponents 148-20 in the first half.

SABAN VS. ASSISTANTS

Alabama coach Nick Saban improved to 13-0 against his former assistants. Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is 0-2, including last season's opener at Florida State. He was LSU's offensive coordinator under Saban from 2000-04.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas A&M might drop out of the Top 25 but Alabama further cemented its spot on the No. 1 ranking.

TARGETING

Texas A&M starting safety Donovan Wilson was ejected for targeting late in the first quarter for a hit on receiver Henry Ruggs III.

UP NE

A&M faces Arkansas in Arlington, Texas.

Alabama gets a break from league games when Louisiana-Lafayette visits.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

