New head coaches go 0-7 in Week 1 of NFL season

AP Interview: Iran's nuclear chief tells The Associated Press that he hopes the atomic deal between Tehran and world powers survives, but warns the program will be in a stronger position than ever if not

Hurricane Florence could inflict the hardest punch North Carolina has seen in more than 60 years, with rain and wind of more than 130 mph

Motorists are streaming inland, trying to get out of harm's way, as Hurricane Florence closes in on the Carolinas

President Donald Trump is calling the U.S. government's response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico "incredibly successful" even though a recent federal report found that nearly 3,000 people died

Airlines are beginning to cancel flights ahead of Hurricane Florence making landfall later this week

Prabal Gurung is looking for some peace and says universal color will lead us there

Wes Gordon earns a hug from Carolina Herrera as he takes the reins of her namesake line

Residents on the Carolina coast are finding empty gas pumps and depleted store shelves as they flee a potentially devastating blow from Hurricane Florence

President Donald Trump is calling the U.S. government's response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico "incredibly successful" even though a recent federal report found that nearly 3,000 people died

Hurricane Florence is being called a once-in-a-lifetime storm for threatening to cause historic flooding, blow catastrophic winds and idle for days over the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic.

(AP Photo/Tom Copeland). A storm front passes homes in North Topsail Beach, N.C., prior to Hurricane Florence moving toward the east coast on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.

Authorities say a gunman in California has killed five people, including his wife, before turning the gun on himself as a sheriff's deputy closed in.

Time nearly up to get out of the way of Hurricane Florence, a monster of a storm that has a region of more than 10 million people in its sights.

(NOAA via AP). This enhanced satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence off the eastern coast of the United States on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 at 5:52 p.m. EDT.

Rhode Island's Democratic governor faces a spirited but poorly funded challenge in the primary, while the mayor of the state's second-largest city is seeking the GOP primary for another shot at the governor's seat in November.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says teenage use of e-cigarette has reached "epidemic" levels in the U.S. and called on manufacturers Wednesday to address the problem or have their products pulled off the market.

Nearly 20 percent of 11,000 marijuana products tested for potency and purity in California since July 1 have been rejected.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, photo, marijuana samples are organized at Cannalysis, a cannabis testing laboratory, in Santa Ana, Calif. Nearly 20 percent of the marijuana and marijuana products tested in California for pot...

Apple is trying to turn its smartwatch into a life preserver with features that gain key clearances from US government regulators.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses the new Apple Watch 4 at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new products Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Cupertino, Calif.

Scientists say a lab test may help determine whether specific genetic abnormalities are likely to make people sick.

(Ewa Krawczyk/National Cancer Institute via AP). FILE - This undated fluorescence-colored microscope image made available by the National Institutes of Health in September 2016 shows a culture of human breast cancer cells. On Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018,...

New research shows active shooters with semi-automatic rifles wound and kill twice as many people as those using non-automatic weapons.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). FILE - This March 1, 2018 file photo shows a display of various models of semi-automatic rifles at a store in Pennsylvania. Research published Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows a...

A funeral is scheduled Thursday for a black man killed in his home by a Dallas police officer who says she mistook his residence for her own.

(Jeff Montgomery/Harding University via AP, File). FILE - This March 24, 2014, file photo provided by Harding University in Searcy, Ark., shows Botham Jean, speaking at the university. Jean was fatally shot Sept. 6, 2018, by off-duty officer Amber Guyg...

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski). New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles, left, and Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talk after an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. The Jets won 48-17.

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden answers questions during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Los Angeles won the game 33-13.

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

New coach. Familiar results.

Teams with a new man in charge went 0-7 in Week 1, the worst start by a group of new head coaches in NFL history. The previous worst was 0-6 in 2001.

It took Aaron Rodgers coming back from a knee injury and leading the Packers back from a 20-0 deficit to spoil Matt Nagy's debut for Chicago.

Jon Gruden returned to Oakland and his Raiders had a 13-10 halftime lead before the Los Angeles Rams turned it into a rout in the second half.

Matt Patricia endured the worst loss of the seven new guys when rookie Sam Darnold and the New York Jets whipped Detroit 48-17. The Lions can only hope Patricia fares better than other members of Bill Belichick's coaching tree did after leaving New England.

Arizona's Steve Wilks didn't have a chance against Washington. Andrew Luck's return for the Colts didn't help Frank Reich earn a win against the Bengals.

Eli Manning's pick-6 ruined Pat Shurmur's opener with the Giants. Mike Vrabel and the Titans endured long weather delays in a loss at Miami.

None of the seven teams play each other this week, so 0-2 is still on the table for all the new coaches.

Here's a look inside more numbers going into Week 2:

SO MUCH YELLOW: The first weekend saw more penalties (255) and penalty yards (2,254) than any Week 1 since the NFL expanded to 32 teams in 2002. The Falcons led the way with 15 in an 18-12 loss to Philadelphia. The Eagles and three other teams had 11. The Steelers had 12. The Raiders had the most penalty yards with 155.

SCORING OUTPUT: The 765 total points were third-most in a Week 1. The Jets and Buccaneers led the way with 48 and the Ravens had 47.

TAKE IT TO THE HOUSE: The 12 return touchdowns in Week 1 were the second-most in an opening week since the 1970 merger. There were 13 in 2011. The Jets had two return touchdowns and became the third team to score a touchdown on a pass, rush, interception and punt return in an opener. The Dolphins and Titans had TD returns on kickoffs in the same game, the 10th time that's happened since the merger.

DOWN TO THE FINISH: Ten of the 16 games were decided by eight points or fewer and four teams - Cincinnati, Denver, Green Bay and Philadelphia - had comebacks in the fourth quarter.

DO IT ALL: Khalil Mack had his second game with a forced fumble, fumble recovery, pick-6 and sack in his first game for the Bears. He also did it against Carolina in 2016 while with Oakland. Charles Woodson in 2009 was the only other player to do it since sacks became an official stat.

SIZING THINGS UP: The Giants, Eagles and 49ers each have 13 players weighing less than 200 pounds. The Steelers have 14 players weighing more than 300 pounds.

CRIMSON TIDE TAKEOVER: Alabama led the way among colleges with 44 players on active rosters for Week 1. LSU was second with 40. Florida had 37, Miami and Ohio State each had 36.

MISLEADING STAT: Tampa Bay allowed the second-most yards passing (475) but it doesn't mean the Bucs have the second-worst pass defense. The Buccaneers built a 24-point lead over New Orleans and forced Drew Brees to throw nearly every down to try to catch up. Tampa Bay held on for a 48-40 win.

THAT'S SO BROWNS: Since the merger, teams that are plus-five in turnover margin are 403-17-3. Doesn't help the Browns, though. They're only 2-2-1 in those instances following a tie against the Steelers.

AGE MATTERS: The Raiders have the oldest team in the league with an average age of 27.6 years old. The Browns are the youngest at 25.2.

FOREVER YOUNG: Tom Brady became the third player to throw a TD pass in a season-opening game at age 41 or older, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers George Blanda and Warren Moon.

THE PERCENTAGES: Since the NFL went to a 16-game schedule in 1978, 52.1 percent of teams that won the season opener went to the playoffs while only 23.9 percent that lost reached the postseason.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

