New helmet rules have Brady, at 41, planning for next season
Posted:
Updated:
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, front, holds onto the ball as he goes down against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler during the first half of the AFC ch...
Wednesday, August 22 2018 4:26 AM EDT2018-08-22 08:26:57 GMT
Wednesday, August 22 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-08-22 18:27:53 GMT
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Tom Brady is breaking in a new helmet this exhibition season, yet another sign the 41-year-old quarterback is planning to play in 2019.
Brady's old helmet is among the models being phased out by the NFL because tests showed it is not as effective at protecting against concussions. The new rules take effect next season, but Brady used a compliant helmet in last week's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles instead of the one he has had through most of his NFL career.
Brady says he's still tweaking the new model to make sure the mask allows for the same comfort and peripheral vision as the one he's used to. The most visible difference for fans is that it has a panel in front instead of solid plastic.
The quarterback says he asked his teammates if he looked younger or faster in it. "They said yes, so I might keep it," Brady says.
___
For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
