New helmet rules have Brady, at 41, planning for next season

Hoopla over 'Crazy Rich Asians' to premiere in Singapore as critics debate its take on city's uber rich

Hoopla over 'Crazy Rich Asians' to premiere in Singapore as critics debate its take on city's uber rich

A young suburban Chicago heart patient received a visit from Drake after she recorded a video of herself dancing to the rapper's "In My Feelings" and invited him to her birthday party

A young suburban Chicago heart patient received a visit from Drake after she recorded a video of herself dancing to the rapper's "In My Feelings" and invited him to her birthday party

President Donald Trump says the conviction of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on financial crimes is "a disgrace."

President Donald Trump says the conviction of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on financial crimes is "a disgrace."

The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wants to know what to do if it cannot reach a consensus for a single count in the case

The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wants to know what to do if it cannot reach a consensus for a single count in the case

Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by questions about whether he'll become the first black James Bond

Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by questions about whether he'll become the first black James Bond

President Donald Trump has avoided mention of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen at a campaign rally in West Virginia

President Donald Trump has avoided mention of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen at a campaign rally in West Virginia

Manafort's jovial appearance turns blank as jury finds him guilty of eight counts in financial fraud trial

Manafort's jovial appearance turns blank as jury finds him guilty of eight counts in financial fraud trial

Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfield

Authorities say a man in the U.S. illegally has confessed to kidnapping a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfield

A U.S. report says indigenous hunters in Alaska initially believed they were legally hunting a beluga whale when they unlawfully killed a protected gray whale after it strayed into a river last year.

A U.S. report says indigenous hunters in Alaska initially believed they were legally hunting a beluga whale when they unlawfully killed a protected gray whale after it strayed into a river last year.

(Katie Basile/KYUK via AP). In this July 29, 2017 photo provided by KYUK-TV shows a gray whale that was killed in the Kuskokwim River is butchered and the meat and blubber distributed. Indigenous hunters in Alaska initially believed they were legally h...

(Katie Basile/KYUK via AP). In this July 29, 2017 photo provided by KYUK-TV shows a gray whale that was killed in the Kuskokwim River is butchered and the meat and blubber distributed. Indigenous hunters in Alaska initially believed they were legally h...

Hawaii residents rushed to grocery stores to stock up on bottled water, ramen and toilet paper as they faced the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf from an erratic hurricane.

Hawaii residents rushed to grocery stores to stock up on bottled water, ramen and toilet paper as they faced the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf from an erratic hurricane.

(NASA via AP). This NASA satellite imagery shows Hurricane Lane in the Central Pacific Ocean southeast of the Hawaiian Islands at 2:01 p.m. HST (21:01 GMT) Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. National Weather Service forecasters warn that the entire state of Hawaii...

(NASA via AP). This NASA satellite imagery shows Hurricane Lane in the Central Pacific Ocean southeast of the Hawaiian Islands at 2:01 p.m. HST (21:01 GMT) Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. National Weather Service forecasters warn that the entire state of Hawaii...

Scientists say they've found the remains of a prehistoric female whose mother was a Neanderthal and whose father belonged to another extinct group of human relatives known as Denisovans.

Scientists say they've found the remains of a prehistoric female whose mother was a Neanderthal and whose father belonged to another extinct group of human relatives known as Denisovans.

(Bence Viola/Department of Anthropology - University of Toronto/Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology via AP). In this 2011 photo provided by Bence Viola of the University of Toronto, researchers excavate a cave for Denisovan fossils in th...

(Bence Viola/Department of Anthropology - University of Toronto/Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology via AP). In this 2011 photo provided by Bence Viola of the University of Toronto, researchers excavate a cave for Denisovan fossils in th...

Hawaii residents rushed to stores to stock up on bottled water, ramen, toilet paper and other supplies as they faced the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf as a strengthening hurricane continued to churn toward the state.

Hawaii residents rushed to stores to stock up on bottled water, ramen, toilet paper and other supplies as they faced the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf as a strengthening hurricane continued to...

(NASA via AP). This NASA satellite imagery shows Hurricane Lane in the Central Pacific Ocean southeast of the Hawaiian Islands Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. South Point on the Big Island of Hawaii is outlined at top left. Hawaii residents rushed to grocery s...

(NASA via AP). This NASA satellite imagery shows Hurricane Lane in the Central Pacific Ocean southeast of the Hawaiian Islands Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. South Point on the Big Island of Hawaii is outlined at top left. Hawaii residents rushed to grocery s...

Oil industry wants government to protect it from effects of climate change along Texas coast.

Oil industry wants government to protect it from effects of climate change along Texas coast.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Resident Engineer Steve Sherrill, with the US Army Corps of Engineers, talks about the project to raise some of the levees and seawalls in the area Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Port Arthur, Texas. As the nation plans new de...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Resident Engineer Steve Sherrill, with the US Army Corps of Engineers, talks about the project to raise some of the levees and seawalls in the area Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Port Arthur, Texas. As the nation plans new de...

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.

Wyoming voters to decide on six Republican candidates for governor and whether to replace a U.S. senator.

Wyoming voters to decide on six Republican candidates for governor and whether to replace a U.S. senator.

Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Michael Cohen say his lawyers are in negotiations with prosecutors that could result in a plea deal, possibly within hours.

Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Michael Cohen say his lawyers are in negotiations with prosecutors that could result in a plea deal, possibly within hours.

(Blaine McCartney/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP). Pins for Republican gubernatorial candidate Harriet Hageman sit in a bowl during her watch party on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Cheyenne Depot Museum, in Cheyenne, Wyo.

(Blaine McCartney/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP). Pins for Republican gubernatorial candidate Harriet Hageman sit in a bowl during her watch party on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Cheyenne Depot Museum, in Cheyenne, Wyo.

The race for Alaska governor looks to be a three-man contest, though some are still seeking to pressure the Democratic challenger to bow out.

The race for Alaska governor looks to be a three-man contest, though some are still seeking to pressure the Democratic challenger to bow out.

(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mark Begich is interviewed following his primary victory Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Begich, a former U.S. Senator, advances to the general election and is expected to face...

(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mark Begich is interviewed following his primary victory Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Begich, a former U.S. Senator, advances to the general election and is expected to face...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, front, holds onto the ball as he goes down against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler during the first half of the AFC ch...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Tom Brady is breaking in a new helmet this exhibition season, yet another sign the 41-year-old quarterback is planning to play in 2019.

Brady's old helmet is among the models being phased out by the NFL because tests showed it is not as effective at protecting against concussions. The new rules take effect next season, but Brady used a compliant helmet in last week's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles instead of the one he has had through most of his NFL career.

Brady says he's still tweaking the new model to make sure the mask allows for the same comfort and peripheral vision as the one he's used to. The most visible difference for fans is that it has a panel in front instead of solid plastic.

The quarterback says he asked his teammates if he looked younger or faster in it. "They said yes, so I might keep it," Brady says.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.