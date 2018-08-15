ESPN has Fant and Stanley 2019 first round NFL Prospects

Nate Stanley named to Manning Award Watch ListMore >>
Iowa State senior quarterback Kyle Kempt was named to another preseason watch listMore >>
Two Hawkeyes are early NFL First round prospectsMore >>
UNI Volleyball picked to win the MVCMore >>
Things will be a bit different for the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels in 2018. The team that won two of the last three state championships in class A is making the transition to 8-Man football this season.More >>
