ESPN has Fant and Stanley 2019 first round NFL Prospects

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay has released his way too early 20-19 first round draft prospects

And a couple of Iowa Hawkeyes led by junior quarterback Nate Stanley make the list.

McShay has Stanley ranked 23rd as an NFL draft prospect---and 2nd among quarterbacks on his draft board behind just Ryan Finley of North Carolina. .

McShay has Iowa tight end Noah Fant at number 29... And the only tight end in his top 32.

Nate Stanley is coming off an impressive sophomore season for the Hawkeyes..his first as a starter..... throwing 26 touchdown passes and just six interceptions.

McShay says Stanley has tremendous arm strength and the ability to move well in the pocket.

And McShay believe he has a high ceiling as an NFL prospect.....