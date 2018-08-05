The Latest: Chase Elliott wins 2nd stage at Watkins Glen

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.

Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...

Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

A northern New Mexico sheriff says 11 children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from a rural compound after being found in filthy conditions during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy.

A northern New Mexico sheriff says 11 children ranging in age from 1 to 15 were removed from a rural compound after being found in filthy conditions during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy.

Republican leaders in gun-friendly Texas are stamping down the prospects of 'red flag' laws that would let enforcement seize some firearms from people who are deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

Republican leaders in gun-friendly Texas are stamping down the prospects of 'red flag' laws that would let enforcement seize some firearms from people who are deemed dangerous to themselves or others.

Amazon says it has removed items with Nazi or white supremacist symbols after criticism from advocacy groups.

Amazon says it has removed items with Nazi or white supremacist symbols after criticism from advocacy groups.

Yosemite National Park closes 12 days due to 'hazardous' smoke from California wildfires and will reopen Monday if conditions are safe.

Yosemite National Park closes 12 days due to 'hazardous' smoke from California wildfires and will reopen Monday if conditions are safe.

(Webcam by Yosemite Conservancy via AP). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 image from a Yosemite Conservancy webcam, smoke from wildfires obscures the Ahwahnee Meadow at Yosemite National Park, Calif. Yosemite National Park could reopen its scenic valley...

(Webcam by Yosemite Conservancy via AP). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 image from a Yosemite Conservancy webcam, smoke from wildfires obscures the Ahwahnee Meadow at Yosemite National Park, Calif. Yosemite National Park could reopen its scenic valley...

The influence of organized labor is being put to the test by a voter referendum in Missouri about whether to ban mandatory union fees in all private-sector workplaces.

The influence of organized labor is being put to the test by a voter referendum in Missouri about whether to ban mandatory union fees in all private-sector workplaces.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). In this photo taken Tuesday, July 31, 2018, people opposing Proposition A listen to a speaker during a rally in Kansas City, Mo. Missouri votes Tuesday, Aug. 7 on a so-called right-to-work law, a voter referendum seeking to b...

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). In this photo taken Tuesday, July 31, 2018, people opposing Proposition A listen to a speaker during a rally in Kansas City, Mo. Missouri votes Tuesday, Aug. 7 on a so-called right-to-work law, a voter referendum seeking to b...

A message from someone inside a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico that people were starving led to the discovery of 11 children in filthy conditions.

A message from someone inside a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico that people were starving led to the discovery of 11 children in filthy conditions.

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

Message led to discovery of 11 kids in New Mexico compound

Message led to discovery of 11 kids in New Mexico compound

A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.

A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...

(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

(Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. “Mission: Imposs...

(Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures and Skydance via AP, File). FILE - This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Fallout." Tom Cruise has outrun Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office. “Mission: Imposs...

A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.

A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Denny Hamlin walks through the garage before practice for the NASCAR Cup series auto race Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, N.Y. Hamlin won the pole for Sunday's race.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Pit crew members for Daniel Suarez talk while checking the car on pit road before a NASCAR Cup series auto race, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Watkins Glen, N.Y.

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) - The Latest on the NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Chase Elliott has won the second stage of the Cup race at Watkins Glen.

Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin began side-by-side again on the restart after the first stage. This time, Elliott, who had several brushes with Hamlin in the first stage, quickly got past Hamlin and began putting pressure on Busch.

Elliott made the pass on lap 27, bringing the sellout crowd to its feet. He pulled out to a half-second lead while Martin Truex Jr. was fighting to get back to the front after restarting 12th.

Midway through the segment, the Big 3 of Busch, Truex and Kevin Harvick were running in the top 10, but Elliott dominated in his No. 9 Chevy, beating Busch by 1.3 seconds. Hamlin was third, Erik Jones fourth and Truex fifth.

___

3:45 p.m.

Martin Truex Jr. has won an action-packed first stage of the Cup race at Watkins Glen, followed by Jimmie Johnson and William Byron, as teams began playing the strategy game early.

Kyle Busch, who started second, began the race intent on driving past Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, the pole sitter. After challenging several times on the opening lap, Busch made the pass on the second lap after banging fenders with Hamlin in the chicane.

Moments later, Joey Logano slid off course on lap two and dropped to the rear of the field, then headed to the garage with a broken radiator, his day done.

On the next lap, Aric Almirola was spun out by Ryan Blaney, bringing out the first caution. Almirola pitted along with AJ Allmendinger, who suffered front-end damage after contact with Logano.

Busch took charge on the restart, pulling away to a lead of nearly three seconds over Truex, with Hamlin third and Chase Elliott fourth.

Hamlin, Elliott and Erik Jones pitted on lap 17 as teams revealed their strategies while Busch, who dominated the segment, and Truex stayed on track. Busch pitted the next time around to stay on the same strategy, but Truex stayed out to win his seventh stage of the season.

___

3 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series is racing at Watkins Glen.

Denny Hamlin started from the pole on the high-speed road course in New York's Finger Lakes region.

Martin Truex Jr., who started fourth in the 90-lap race around the 2.45-mile natural terrain course, is chasing his third straight road course victory. He won at Sonoma, California, the only other true road course on the regular-season schedule, in late June and is the defending Watkins Glen winner.

Like Sonoma, Watkins Glen can be unpredictable. The Glen has had only one repeat winner - Marcos Ambrose in 2011-12 - in the past 12 years.

NASCAR changed pre-race inspections this week to Sunday morning during its second-straight two-day event and only two cars failed. The times of Paul Menard, who qualified 14th, and Kurt Busch, who qualified 21st, were disallowed. Both Fords were sent to the rear of the 37-car field.

___

11:30 a.m.

Denny Hamlin's No. 11 will start from the pole Sunday for NASCAR's Cup road race at Watkins Glen International.

The Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was the first car through the morning inspection process. All 12 drivers who made the final round of qualifying passed.

Hamlin traversed the 2.45-mile layout at 125.534 mph in qualifying on Saturday, just ahead of series points leader Kyle Busch.

Chase Elliott will start third in the No. 9 Chevy, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson. Joey Logano, who won the Xfinity race on Saturday, qualified sixth, followed by Aric Almirola, AJ Allmendinger, Erik Jones, Kasey Kahne, Ryan Blaney and Michael McDowell.

The cars of Paul Menard, who qualified 14th, and Kurt Busch, who qualified 21st, were the only ones to fail inspection. Their times were disallowed and both Fords were sent to the rear of the 37-car field.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.