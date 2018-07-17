Texas goes from compliant to committed, winning with Herman

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.

Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Houston-area parolee suspected in three fatal shootings arrested and faces capital murder charges; police say he cut off ankle monitor days before rampage started.

A self-described lucky beachcomber says her best find yet is a woman who survived a 250-foot car plunge off a cliff and a week stranded on a remote California beach.

A Republican Arizona state Senate candidate is shocking gun control advocates by sharing details about shooting and killing his mother in apparent self-defense more than 50 years ago.

A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being "repeatedly informed" about his behavior.

Federal immigration authorities say a suspected serial rapist who is charged with posing as a Northern California ride-sharing driver to prey on his victims was living in the country illegally.

Immigrant children are complaining of hunger, cold and fear in a voluminous court filing about conditions in U.S. holding facilities.

An Indiana prosecutor is crediting genealogy databases with helping identify a suspect in the 1988 abduction, rape and killing of an 8-year-old girl, saying criminals should be worried about these powerful new crime-fighting tools.

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

MGM Resorts International has sued hundreds of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in a bid to avoid liability for the gunfire that rained down from its Mandalay Bay casino-resort in Las Vegas.

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Texas has gone from compliant to committed under coach Tom Herman, and is winning again.

When Herman appeared at Big 12 media days for the first time last summer, the Longhorns were coming off three consecutive losing seasons and he had yet to coach a game in Austin.

"We had a lot of compliant guys, 'yes sir' and nod your head and do what you're asked to do," Herman said Tuesday in his return to the media days. "But I don't know that really deep down (they) believed in their core that the way that we're doing things is the only way that you can win championships."

The Longhorns didn't win a championship in Herman's first season, but they finished 7-6 after a 33-16 win over Missouri in the Texas Bowl.

"Without a doubt in my mind, the belief in that locker room is there," Herman said of the change.

While Big 12 preseason favorite Oklahoma has been to the College Football Playoff twice in the last three years, Texas is still the league's last national champion - 13 seasons ago with quarterback Vince Young.

Only Oklahoma, West Virginia and TCU were picked ahead of the Longhorns in the preseason media poll . The Sooners and West Virginia play the day after Thanksgiving in Morgantown, a regular season finale that would be a preview of the Big 12 championship the following week if the preseason predictions pan out.

"Don't know, never done it, and not going to think about it," Mountaineers coach Dana Holgorsen said when asked about possibility playing Oklahoma in consecutive weeks. "We've got to play Tennessee. That's our first game."

Texas and West Virginia are the only Big 12 teams with two non-conference games against Power Five teams. The Longhorns open at Maryland and also host USC, while WVU plays the Volunteers on the opening weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, and later goes to North Carolina State.

The Mountaineers are going into their seventh Big 12 season, and are 27-27 in conference games since moving from the Big East.

With preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year Will Grier at quarterback and top receiver David Sills V also back, West Virginia is now considered one of the league's favorites. Holgorsen knows that will lead to plenty of questions about handling expectations.

"We welcome expectations. Heck, you want 'em to talk about you," Holgorsen said. "I don't care where you're picked. Doesn't matter, there's pressure everywhere, pressure to live up to the expectations or pressure to create expectations, and I think our guys are old. I think our coaching staff has tremendous continuity, been around."

Grier, the former Florida quarterback, threw for 3,490 yards and 34 touchdowns at WVU before breaking the middle finger on his throwing hand when diving for the end zone in the 11th game last season. Sills had 60 catches for 980 yards and a nation-best 18 touchdowns.

Bill Snyder is going into his 27th season overall at Kansas State, and the 10th since his return after a three-year "retirement." He will turn 79 in October.

"Am I surprised he's still coaching? No, I'm not," said Mike Gundy, the former Oklahoma State quarterback going into his 14th season as the Cowboys coach. "I will be surprised when he's not coaching. ... The everyday operation or game-day approach with his team is very similar to what it was when I competed against him as a player in 1989."

Going into only his second season, Herman believes the culture he has tried to establish is already "fully ingrained" in the current players.

Herman, the offensive coordinator for Ohio State's national championship team four years ago before two seasons as Houston's head coach, expressed excitement about retaining all his staff, as well as the addition of a top recruiting class. There was also very limited roster attrition, and the Longhorns have two older quarterbacks with experience in Sam Ehlinger and Shane Buechele.

"We had a tremendous amount of growth last season," Herman said. "Although our record was not up to the championship expectations that we have at the University of Texas. I think that anybody that has watched us play, anybody that's been around our program, understands that we're playing harder, we're playing more physical, we're playing more cohesive than our program has in quite some time."

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

