Truex seeking more success after third win in 6 NASCAR races

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.

A federal judge says he is having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders to reunify families separated at the border.

The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...

Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File). FILE - In this April 9, 2003, file photo, relatives of Guatemalan born Marine Lance Cpl. Jose Antonio Gutierrez, one of the first combat casualties of the Iraq War, gather around his coffin at his funeral at Los Cipres...

Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump's trade, immigration and biofuels policies will cost farms billions of dollars in lost income and force some out of business.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this July 12, 2018 photo, farmer Don Bloss checks on the operation of an auger transferring corn on his farm in Pawnee City, Neb. Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump’s trade, immigratio...

Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.

(AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.

Chicago Police say body cameras worn by officers and surveillance cameras shows the man shot and killed a police officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.

(Andrew Kuhn /The Merced Sun-Star via AP). Crews battle the Ferguson Fire along steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 near El Portal in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

(Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). Martin Truex Jr. (78) crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky.

(Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). Martin Truex Jr. does a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley). Martin Truex Jr. holds up the trophy after his victory in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kentucky Speedway, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Sparta, Ky.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley). Martin Truex Jr. raises his arms in celebration following his victory in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kentucky Speedway, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Sparta, Ky.

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) - Martin Truex Jr. is feeling confident after his most dominant performance this season.

That's understandable, considering the defending Cup Series champion and his Furniture Row Racing team are slightly ahead of last season's pace, with signs of even better things to come.

"I feel great about where we're at," Truex said Saturday night after leading 174 laps from the pole to repeat as winner of Kentucky Speedway's 400-mile race . "Most importantly, I feel like as a team we're getting dialed in more so like we were last year.

"I feel like we're getting closer, getting more dialed in to what we're doing, to what the car wants with the new rules and things. And that's how I felt like we were last year."

Truex's fourth victory and 13th top-10 of 2018 in the No. 78 Toyota Camry are each one better than after this event a year ago, though this race was run a week later. He still trails points leader Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick but cut his deficit to Busch from 120 points to 110.

Busch and Harvick fished fourth and fifth, respectively, at Kentucky to maintain their positions. But Truex is serving notice if being the driver to beat when the playoffs begin in September.

Truex won his third race in six starts and posted his eighth top-four in the past nine. His mastery of Kentucky's 1.5-mile layout ought to boost confidence at the handful of similar-length ovals that comprise half the playoff schedule.

His Denver-based team, meanwhile, looks to build on encouraging efforts across all tracks.

"We're just continuing to try and get better and it's been a lot of hard work," crew chief Cole Pearn said. "I don't know if it's the same as last year or not, but I think we've kind of thrown that away and just focused on the moment. We'll see where the future takes us."

Truex's immediate focus is closing the deal Sunday at Loudon, New Hampshire, where he led three times for 137 laps before finishing third last July. He'll try to repeat on Watkins Glen's road course a couple of weeks later.

"We've got some good tracks coming up," Truex said. "We'll just see. It's important to carry momentum through these summer months and get ready for the playoffs."

Kentucky will stand out for Truex, and not just because his car rolled away from him during a postrace interview. He swept every stage and frequently picked off challengers before putting distance between them.

The same can be said for the standings, where he, Busch and Harvick are separating themselves from the field.

"Is it good for the sport? I don't know. I really don't care," Truex said. "My job is to go win races. My job is to win championships. That's what I'm here to do.

"With that being said, you never know when it's going to change. ... The sophistication behind setting these cars up, the simulation, our engineers, the job Cole does and all those things pulled together is just - it's crazy how good it's been working. Hopefully we can keep it going."

___

