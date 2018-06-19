UPDATE: University of Iowa wrestler shot in knee released from hospital

Update - June 20:

A day after KWWL reported Iowa wrestler Sam Stoll had been shot in the knee, we have learned Stoll has now been released from the hospital.

Iowa coach Tom Brands released a statement Wednesday:

“Sam Stoll underwent successful surgery yesterday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and has since been released. He is doing well and that is great news. His health was our number one concern. We are still gathering information and once the police investigation is complete we will follow all University and Athletics Department code of conduct policies.”

The shooting, which happened in Iowa City, is believed to have been an accident. The investigation continues.

----

Original story - June 19

An overnight shooting on Tuesday left an All-American University of Iowa wrestler recovering after he was shot in his knee.

Iowa City police were called to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. It was reported to them that a 22-year-old has shown up there with a gunshot to his knee.

Police said the victim was Sam Stoll and that an investigation found that the shooting was an accident.

Stoll is an All-American heavyweight wrestler at the University of Iowa. He's listed as a junior on the team's roster. Stoll is a native of Kasson, Minnesota. He placed 5th at the NCAA Championships in 2018. During the competition, he received the Gorriarian Trophy award for the most pins in the least amount of time. He also placed fourth at the Big Ten Championships.

In high school, he held the national record of 63 consecutive pins and was a two-time Minnesota state champion.

According to police, Stoll was shot inside a home on Valley Avenue. Inside, police say there were several people when one person accidentally shot a firearm, hitting Stoll in one of his knees.

Sergeant Derek Frank, the department's public information officer, said they would not release the exact location of where the incident happened as the investigation continued. However, Frank said police have not had previous problems with the residence in question.

Valley Ave. is home to many student-athletes and graduate students at the university. For student-athletes, Carver-Hawkeye Arena is only steps away. KWWL spoke with several people that lived in the area, none said they heard anything out of the normal overnight.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department released a brief statement the morning of.

“We are aware of the situation involving Sam Stoll and are currently gathering additional information at this time," it read.

The athletics department nor the wrestling team has not said more on the matter.

Police did not release the extent of Stoll's injury other than to say it is not life-threatening.

At this time, Frank said there are no charges pending as the investigation continues.

Iowa Wrestling doesn't hit the mat for competition until November.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

