'This is truly welcoming them home': Historic Church Row home purchased to be updated for veteran

A new program is turning a run down house into an updated home for a veteran and their family.

The historic Waterloo home in Church Row has two stories with 3 bedrooms. It was built back in 1905 and is in need of major repairs and replacements.

The Black Hawk County Commission of Veterans Affairs is teaming up with the Church Row Historic Neighborhood Association to buy the home and update it for a veteran.

The veteran will then buy a "brand new home with old character" at an affordable price.

This is a major project and they need the community's help.

They need supplies and people who can do the work needed to make this house a home. A bank account has also been set up for donations, you can go to any Farmer's State Bank and donate to the Home Start Program account.

Work is set to begin in the next 6 weeks.