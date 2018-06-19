CVS Health will now deliver prescriptions to your home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

CVS Health will now deliver prescriptions to your home

By The Associated Press
   
CVS Health is making prescription deliveries nationwide to accommodate the heightened expectations of convenience from consumers.
   
The nation's second-largest drugstore chain says it also will make home deliveries of other items, like allergy medicines, vitamins or household products. The service will cost $4.99 for deliveries made in one or two days.
   
The drugstore chain said Tuesday that it's expanding same-day deliveries to Boston, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, DC. It began making same-day deliveries in New York late last year.
   
Drugstores and other retailers have been pushing more customer-friendly services in recent years to hold Amazon.com at bay. The online retailer offers members same-day deliveries of goods typically sold in drugstores in some places.
 

