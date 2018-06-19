Police: Officers say Iowa woman intoxicated while son wandered - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police: Officers say Iowa woman intoxicated while son wandered

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a woman was found intoxicated in her Des Moines home after her 8-year-old son wandered to a neighborhood gathering.

Polk County Court records say 35-year-old Morgan Brown-Edmundson is charged with three counts of child endangerment and is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 2. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Neighbors called police Sunday after the boy showed up at a neighborhood gathering. He told adults there he was worried about his mom because he couldn't awaken her.

Officers found her asleep and intoxicated and a 6-year-old child and a 2-year-old passed out or sleeping.

A criminal complaint says the 8-year-old told officers his mom regularly makes him and his siblings ingest sleeping pills and other medicines to make them sleep during the day.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.