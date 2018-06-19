Rising-star rapper XXXTentacion killed in shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Rising-star rapper XXXTentacion killed in shooting

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) -

Authorities say rapper-singer XXXtentacion was fatally shot in Florida.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old rising star was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital. He was shot earlier Monday outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and investigators haven't named any suspects.

XXXtentacion was a rising star and had a No. 1 album last month with his sophomore effort "?", but was facing trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.

 Authorities say they're searching for two suspects.

 Investigators say the shooting may have been a possible robbery. 

