TRACKING: Chance of showers/storms

We continue the chance of showers/storms scattered across eastern Iowa through Friday. The stalled front remains across the state until the weekend. There will be a lot of dry time between any storms. Locally heavy rain is possible with any storms that do develop.
The humidity level is still high through the night and into Wednesday before is slowly drops Wednesday night. High temperatures for the rest of the week are below normal. Temperatures start warming back into the low 80s this weekend.
Summer officially starts Thursday.
